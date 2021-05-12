How to Watch the 2021 NFL Schedule Release

Details on how to view the unveiling of the 2021 NFL schedule.

Today is the day! The wait is officially over. Later this evening, the NFL will release the 2021 schedules for all 32 teams. The broadcast will air on the NFL Network which you can get to with the link provided below. The crew will discuss their initial reactions to the schedule, win totals, and the strength of schedule for each team.

How to watch:

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Broadcast crew:

Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Colleen Wolfe, Cynthia Frelund, Joe Thomas, Kimmi Chex, Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star), Mike Yam (Levi's Stadium)

Special guests:

Jim Nantz, Al Michaels, Joe Buck, Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Bears HC Matt Nagy, Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Panthers home opponents:

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

Panthers road opponents:

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans

