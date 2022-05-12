Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Details on how to view the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule.

Today is the day! The wait is officially over. Later this evening, the NFL will release the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams. The broadcast will air on the NFL Network which you can get to with the link provided below. The crew will discuss their initial reactions to the schedules, win totals, and the strength of schedule for each team.

How to watch:

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Panthers home opponents:

Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Panthers road opponents:

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

