How to Watch the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl
Getting you set for today's Senior Bowl.
2022 Reese's Senior Bowl
National (Jets staff) vs American (Lions staff)
Hancock Whitney Stadium, 2:30 p.m. EST
For rosters of today's game, click here.
How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates
TV: NFL Network
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: 104.5 The Zone
Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter
