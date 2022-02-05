How to Watch the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

Getting you set for today's Senior Bowl.

2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

National (Jets staff) vs American (Lions staff)

Hancock Whitney Stadium, 2:30 p.m. EST

For rosters of today's game, click here.

How to watch, stream, listen, find live updates

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: 104.5 The Zone

Live updates: Follow @SI_Panthers or @Callihan_ on Twitter

