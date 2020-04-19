Hurney Looks to Continue Success With First Round Picks

During his two stints as the Carolina Panthers general manager (2002-12, 2018-present), Marty Hurney has had an abundance of success with his first round selections.

Julius Peppers (2002), Chris Gamble (2004), Thomas Davis (2005), DeAngelo Williams (2006), Jonathan Stewart (2008), Cam Newton (2011), Luke Kuechly (2012), DJ Moore (2018), and Brian Burns (2019) have all proven to be first round selections that Hurney hit gold on.

This year, the Panthers have the seventh overall pick in the draft, but that could all change on draft night. Several teams are going to be seeking a trade in order to be in a better position to draft one of the top quarterbacks and with Carolina sitting at No. 7, they will certainly be hearing from multiple teams.

Whether or not Hurney decides to trade out of that spot, history has shown that he knows how to find his guy. So, who could the Panthers be eyeing up? Let's take a look.

LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

Simmons is a versatile player that can line up all over the defense and play at a high level at any spot. Linebacker isn't the Panthers' biggest need, but man, would he be a game changer.

DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Brown had a breakout season in 2019 and cemented himself as not only a first round pick, but a potential top ten pick. He's a run plugger and will be a big help in rebuilding the Panthers defensive line.

CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)

There's not a very high chance that Okudah will still be on the board, but if he is, the Panthers all of a sudden have their new lockdown guy.

Other possibilities: CB C.J. Henderson (Florida), QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Andrew Thomas, OT Tristan Wirfs, OT Jedrick Wills, DL Javon Kinlaw.

So many different scenarios could shake out to be able to have a good idea for who the Panthers will peg as their first round pick. With teams unable to do in-person evaluations and meetings, everyone's draft boards are going to be assessed differently. Some players will be valued higher by certain teams, while others lower. There's a strong feeling that many of the top offensive lineman could go in the top ten and if they go before the top quarterbacks, Carolina will be placed in an interesting situation. If Herbert, Tagovailoa or Love are still on the board there's a strong chance they trade back and move their focus to guys like DL Javon Kinlaw or CB C.J. Henderson.

With all that we know, Marty Hurney has a strong chance of hitting big again, especially with the amount of high-end talent in this year's draft. Who will that guy be? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

