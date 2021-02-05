Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Important Offseason Dates for Panthers Fans to Know

Full off-season info, details that you need to mark down
Author:
Publish date:

The start of the new league year is just a little over one month away and with a ton of expected moves from the Panthers front office, here are some important dates that you need to know.

Feb. 23rd - Mar. 9th

During this time, teams can place franchise or transitional tags on a player.

Mar. 15th-17th

Teams can begin to enter contract negotiations with the agents of players who are set to become unrestricted free agents. New deals will not be officially announced until the start of the new league year.

March 17th

At 4:00 p.m. EST, the new league year will officially begin. This will also be the official start of free agency.

Notable Panthers free agents: FB Alex Armah, WR Pharoh Cooper, RB Mike Davis, CB Rasul Douglas, CB Corn Elder, TE Chris Manhertz, OG John Miller, OT Taylor Moton, OT Russell Okung, OG Chris Reed, WR Curtis Samuel, OL Michael Schofield III, LB Julian Stanford, LB Adarius Taylor, LB Tahir Whitehead

April 19th

Marks the start of offseason workout programs for teams.

April 23rd

This will be the final day that restricted free agents can agree to and sign offer sheets.

April 29th - May 1st

The 2021 NFL Draft is currently scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio.

