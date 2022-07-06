Initial Reactions to the Panthers Acquiring QB Baker Mayfield

Schuyler Callihan

I was never keen on the idea of adding another veteran quarterback to the mix, especially one like Baker Mayfield who isn't guaranteed to be the future of the franchise. That said, I don't think the trade itself is a bad one. They gave up a 2024 5th round pick which likely won't have any value, especially if Mayfield turns out to be the guy. It assures the Panthers won't go into the season with just Sam Darnold at quarterback. Not a bad trade, but still don't know if bringing in another quarterback at this time is the right move.

Matt Welch

I, for one, don’t understand the Panthers need for another QB. The team just drafted who they expect to be the QB of the future and it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to have one more sub-par season with a solid draft pick before turning the reins over to Matt Corral. The aspects of the trade aren’t bad - getting Cleveland to pay some on the contract makes me feel better about the move. But this puts Carolina into a must-win situation before this fan base revolts and turns even more on the coaching staff and front office. I’m not sure Baker Mayfield takes this team to the playoffs. Instead, they’ll end up with a middle of the road draft pick that really benefits nothing.

Tyler Ball

Mayfield has a chip on his shoulder with how things have panned out with the Cleveland Browns, which makes him an asset. When protected, a healthy Mayfield can run and gun with the best of them. Mayfield to Moore and TMJ would be a phenomenal threat against some strong NFC South defenses. If he can have time to make the smart throws, and even drop some long distance bombs, Mayfield could be the first QB success story for the Carolina Panthers during the Matt Rhule era.

Blake Johnson

The price is right. If you’re the Carolina front office, why not take a 1 year rental for a 5th round pick? If he’s great, then we’ve found our guy for a cheap price. If he can’t return to form, then chalk it up for effort and move forward in the draft. Big emphasis on Baker is getting healthy this off season. Overall, I like the aggressiveness from Carolina in going for it.

