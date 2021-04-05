Initial Reactions to the Panthers Acquiring QB Sam Darnold

Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers struck a deal with the New York Jets to acquire quarterback Sam Darnold in exchange for a 2021 6th round pick, 2022 2nd round pick, and a 2022 4th round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Below, our staff at All Panthers on Sports Illustrated dropped their thoughts on the trade.

Schuyler Callihan:

Carolina needed to make its move at quarterback and did so by acquiring Sam Darnold. The talent and potential for Darnold to be a solid NFL starting quarterback are there, he just needs to be in the right situation with a coaching staff that harps on attention to detail and develops his game. Personally, I think this is the best fit for Darnold. All of a sudden, he's got the best running back in the league, a dynamic duo at wide receiver, and a young but promising defense to help him out. Matt Rhule has a track record of developing players and offensive coordinator Joe Brady has an innovative offense that was missing a true dual-threat quarterback.

I think the asking price for Darnold was about spot on and although Darnold's ability to be "the guy" is still a question mark, I don't think they gave up too much for him. You keep essentially all your picks in this year's draft and more importantly, didn't have to give up anything but a 2nd rounder. If he works out, this deal will be a major win for the Panthers.

Matt Welch:

I’m a big fan of this move. Darnold got a bad rep for the abysmal offense that was the Jets. He was getting pummeled as soon as he touched the football and had no reliable run game to help out, not to mention a subpar cast of supporting receivers. What’s more, this move frees up Carolina to focus on offensive tackle or cornerback - or even whatever you want to call Kyle Pitts - at No. 8. It puts the Panthers in prime position to focus on other needs, needs that if not given due attention could make whoever is under center irrelevant.

Jeff Haseley:

I don't dislike the move and the immediate future is looking brighter. It was one that I thought might make sense if Carolina wanted to bring in a capable quarterback without risking a rookie who may or may not make it to them at pick 8, not to mention the possibility of a flop. At least we know that Sam Darnold is a capable NFL quarterback with a strong arm who has yet to reach his potential, in my opinion. Darnold turns 24 in June, he has familiarity with Robby Anderson, and his salary structure is 1 year $4.77M contract for 2021, plus an $18.8M 5th year option that most likely will be exercised. In short, Carolina adds a known quarterback for essentially a 2nd round pick in 2022. They weren't getting that good of a deal to move up for a quarterback in the 2021 Draft. I'm optimistic that Carolina made a competent, safe, inspiring decision. Another reason to be excited is the ability to target another area of need at pick 8 or trade down for additional picks, perhaps even to replace the second-round pick they gave up to acquire Darnold.

Jason Hewitt:

Sam Darnold threw nine touchdowns and eleven interceptions in 2020. Even though he was in one of the worst situations possible for a starting QB, I just don’t see this move working out for the Panthers in the long run. I’ll happily eat crow if I’m wrong here, but Darnold seems like another turnover-prone bridge quarterback. We’ll see what happens with him in Joe Brady’s offense.

Kim Becker (Sports Illustrated Host):

I caught up with Sam Darnold while he was training with QB Summit’s Jordan Palmer last week and you can tell how dedicated he is to the sport and improving his craft. He had such a positive outlook on this next season and just wants the opportunity to show the world what he’s got, and that he has the ability to win games. He had such an awesome college career at USC and although his first few years with the Jets didn’t land the same, he hopes for that to translate over to next season.

