Initial Reactions to the Panthers Firing Matt Rhule

Schuyler Callihan:

A year ago, I said over and over again, let it get to year three. In Matt Rhule's previous rebuilds, year three was where things turned. With that being the trend, it made no sense to fire him right before the turn was expected to happen. After a 1-4 start to this season, it made all the sense in the world to make the move now. Things weren't improving and in some instances, they were actually regressing. I hate it for Matt because he truly wanted to win here and he is a class act guy, but at the end of the day, it's a results-oriented business and the results just weren't there.

Matt Alquiza:

It was time. I understand the patience from ownership and the front office, but it was time. Rhule leaves Carolina with an 11-27 record and there wasn't any marked improvement during his three-year tenure. When Rhule took over in 2020 Carolina was coming off a 5-11 season, and the best Rhule could do was match that. It seems like the locker room had his back, but the on-field product has been so bad, Tepper really had no choice but to let Rhule go and move in a different direction. In my opinion, what happens next will be the most consequential hire in the history of the franchise. Fan interest is at an all-time low, and the franchise is a laughing stock, and it's time to turn it around with an all-star hire.

Jarrett Bailey:

It wasn’t about if Rhule was going to get fired, but when he would. He was 3-16 in his last 19 games, the Panthers couldn’t put up points with him at the helm, and waiting to fire him until the end of the season would have just delayed the inevitable. At least now, they have a guy in Steve Wilks who has been a head coach before and they can see what he can bring to the table for the vast majority of the season.

Ian Black:

11-27 overall. 1-27 when allowing 17+ points. Dropped 11 of the last 12 dating back to last season. The firing was long overdue. Tepper’s infamous comments about not settling for mediocrity have not only been proven wrong with how long the move took, but mediocrity would be a step up from how Carolina has performed since 2020. There is some well-hidden foundation to this team to attract its next head coach, but the cap situation and quarterback room will definitely give some desired candidates pause. Hopefully, Tepper can learn from the mistakes of his first regime and bring in some difference-makers this spring. Based on how things are looking for the remainder of 2022, expect the next staff to become very familiar with names like CJ Stroud and Bryce Young.

Tyler Ball:

I understand that there was more behind the scenes that the fan base did not see or fully understand, but the Rhule era never solidified with the three-season timeline. I feel like his strengths in turning college teams into success stories overshadowed Tepper's expectations for him as an NFL head coach. There are many differences between college and the NFL, and one of the biggest is the amount of time you have to coach players. In college, you rarely have players around for more than three seasons before they enter the draft or transfer schools and you recruit new talents at depth. In the NFL there is that but also a budget to factor in for how much time and money you think you need to get a player in and get them acclimated to your team. When the budget isn’t balanced with the right level of talent it can fall apart quickly. It felt like some of the trades and decisions made to build an offense reeked of desperation, but no focus on getting players that mesh. I think he could be a decent defensive coach in the NFL, he does have the respect of his players which is a strong sign, but it was time for the Panthers to part ways with coach Rhule.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.