Initial Takeaways from the Panthers Win Over Chargers

The Carolina Panthers picked up their first win of the 2020 season by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 21-16. Carolina looked like an improved team an all three sides of the ball after an ugly showing just a week ago. Here are some of my initial thoughts on the Panthers' victory.

Active defense

We've talked about this for a few weeks now. The defense has to be more active, especially the front seven. Brian Burns forced two fumbles and registered a sack, Marquis Haynes also notched a sack, Donte Jackson had a big 66 yard interception, and Shaq Thompson forced and recovered a fumble. For Carolina to win games, they need guys like Burns and Thompson to play at a high level and do more than just make tackles. Today was a step in the right direction.

Notable defensive stats: 2 sacks, 7 QB hits, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries.

Robby Anderson is WR1

Coming into the season, it seemed like DJ Moore would still be the team's primary target but through the first three weeks, Robby Anderson has been Teddy Bridgewater's favorite and most reliable target. He ended the day with five receptions for 55 yards.

Mike Davis proved himself

In the absence of Christian McCaffrey, running back Mike Davis stepped up and stepped up big. He finished the game with 46 yards on 13 carries and 45 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Once McCaffrey returns to the lineup, expect Davis to have more of a role in the offense. For now, it's Davis' turn to shine and make the most of his opportunity.

Teddy stayed clean

The offensive line had a great bounce back week after the Buccaneers dominated the line of scrimmage a week ago. Teddy Bridgewater was only sacked two times and hardly felt any pressure. Also have to give credit to Bridgewater for getting the ball out of his hands much quicker this week and having a better sense of pressure in the pocket.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.