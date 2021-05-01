Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick CB Keith Taylor Jr.

Schuyler Callihan: C

Taylor is going to be a bit of a project that the Panthers hope turns out to be a quality late-round selection. Taylor has good size, quick hips, and good play recognition but needs to refine other areas of his game including challenging the ball in the air. Don't see too much playing time for him early on in his career. Carolina will hope he can finally put it all together and become a decent depth player.

Blake Johnson: C-

Taylor lacks in the state game with zero career interceptions in his time in college. However, the 6 foot 3 corner could take advantage of his size in the red zone against bigger receivers. The move here by Carolina was to clearly add secondary depth. Just not quite sure how Taylor will pan out. Plus his inability to tackle in the open field will do him zero favors on special teams.

Matt Welch: F

Taylor has decent measurables, but the buck stops there. He never proved that he could cover and never recorded an interception in college. His ball skills are minimal, and he’s never been known as a solid tackler. He’ll have to find a home on special teams or likely find himself not making the roster. Wasted pick.

