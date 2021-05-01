Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick DL Phil Hoskins

Schuyler Callihan: D

I'm a little surprised the Panthers didn't use this pick on a safety or maybe even a linebacker. Going with Hoskins was a surprise to me as I thought he was the 4th or 5th best defensive lineman available. Not sold on this pick at all but maybe he comes in and surprises during training camp.

Matt Welch: C

I’m grading this low because I still think the Panthers needed to go safety - even before they took a long snapper. Hoskins is a deep depth piece at best with no real college flash to prove otherwise. He does have long arms and is actually pretty quick for a big guy. Could be decent coming off the bench.

Jason Hewitt: B

It’s always good to have depth on the D-line, and that’s what drafting Hoskins was for. He’s not a world beater, but he was solid at Kentucky.

Schuyler Callihan:

