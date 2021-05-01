Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick OT Brady Christensen

Schuyler Callihan: B-

Not in love with passing on Rashawn Slater, Dillon Radunz, Samuel Cosmi, and several other tackles but they do get one here in the 3rd round. Christensen is a blue-collar type of player that will fit in nicely and not have to be thrown right into the fire. The signing of Cameron Erving and re-signing of Trent Scott will allow Christensen to sit and develop until he is ready.

Billy Riccette: B+

Christensen was part of a mauling OL at BYU protecting Zach Wilson. The hope is that the revolving door at left tackle finally comes to an end. But a solid gamble in the third

Matt Welch: C

I think Carolina should have gotten a much better offensive tackle much earlier in the draft. I don't even initially know a ton about Christensen because I thought the Panthers would have taken an OT much earlier. He's solid in the run game, but he'll need to use his strength to keep Sam Darnold upright.

Jeff Haseley: B+

I'd give this a B+ because it fills a need that has been problematic, especially recently. I'm curious if they will double-dip at offensive line with pick #83. Trey Smith and Wyatt Davis are still on the board. Christensen is a value pick because he can play both guard and tackle. offensive line depth is never a poor decision and Christensen has an opportunity to move up the depth chart and can be a utility player on the line.

Blake Johnson: B+

Carolina adds a much-needed OT in Christensen with the 70th overall pick. The Panthers were scrutinized for trading down twice in the second round with tackles available but ultimately wind up with one of the more durable OTs; playing in all 38 games the past 3 seasons at BYU. The 24-year-old protected number 2 pick Zach Wilson and now will have the opportunity to protect former Jet, Sam Darnold. Brady ran a 4.89 40 yard dash at his pro day, could earn dividends on any screen game OC Joe Brady is sure to dial-up.

Jason Hewitt: B

Christensen is a decent O-lineman with upside at the tackle position. It’s most definitely a gamble, but it could pay off. He isn’t as much of a sure fire pick as some of the players in the previous round, but he was solid at protecting Wilson at BYU.

