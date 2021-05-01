Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick TE Tommy Tremble

Schuyler Callihan: A-

I love this pick by GM Scott Fitterer. Is he Kyle Pitts? No. Is he Pat Freiermuth? No, and he doesn't have to be. Tremble is a terrific blocker and essentially replaces Chris Manhertz who signed with the Jaguars this offseason. Dan Arnold and Ian Thomas will be relied on to catch passes.

Jason Hewitt: A

Tommy Tremble has tremendous upside. Most of my mock drafts have the Panthers selecting Brevin Jordan, who was still on the board when Tremble was selected, but I understand why they went with Tremble. This man will put his hand in the dirt and grind in the trenches. He can also make plays with his athleticism. If he pans out, he could end up being a steal. I love this pick.

Blake Johnson: B+

Carolina adds a really great blocking TE. Tremble just has 35 receptions for a little over 400 yards and 4 touchdowns in his career but he won't be in Carolina for his pass-catching. Tremble also has experience lining up in the backfield which could help clear paths for the run game. Tommy Tremble is one of the best blocking TEs in this year's draft. The only reason this grade is not a little higher is his limited ability to stretch the field. Ultimately, Tremble will smack linebackers this season.

Matt Welch: B

If the Panthers were looking to add a bully-blocking tight end that could also block out of the backfield, they've got it. This grade could be higher, but Tremble's pass-catching ability leaves much to be desired. I like the pick, though.

Billy Riccette: B+

Continuing to surround Darnold with basically things he didn't have with the Jets and they absolutely needed a pass-catching tight end as it doesn't seem like it's going to happen with Ian Thomas

