Initial Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick WR Shi Smith

Schuyler Callihan: B

Shi Smith was a really explosive wide receiver at South Carolina but was never able to ascend into being one of the best receivers in the SEC which mainly was due to poor quarterback play throughout his career. He's had some experience as a returner as well, so that could be one way he earns some playing time right out of the gate. Aside from that, he's a good 6th or 7th option in that receiver room but has the ability to grow into a bigger role over the next few years.

Matt Welch: C+

I don’t know how I feel about Smith. He’s got potential, but it stops there for me. Despite leading the Gamecocks in receiving last year, he doesn’t show the type of flash you’d expect for a slot receiver in the NFL, which is where he projects to play. He was a Senior Bowl guy, so Matt Rhule had to have saw something out of him. Good depth choice both at receiver and returner. I’m semi-optimistic.

Jason Hewitt: B+

I like this pick. Smith was a solid WR with explosiveness at South Carolina. He could definitely make an impact on special teams immediately, and I also see him developing into a good WR over time. He’s a really good experiment with upside.

Tyler Ball: B

I like that they are addressing the fact that Darnold needs more than two options to throw to. Smith has speed and make plays in tight coverage. I say he's a solid B.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.