Initial Thoughts + Grades on Panthers Drafting WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Schuyler Callihan: B+

Although the Panthers missed out on several offensive tackles by trading back not just once but twice, they got a big, physical receiver (6'3", 200 lbs) which is something they don't currently have on the roster. I had a late 1st round, early 2nd round grade on him so as far as value goes the Panthers made out big.

Matt Welch: B

I don't hate it, but I would have rather seen the Panthers get an offensive lineman after being set up twice to take some guys that had some pretty good grades. If nothing else, it replaces Curtis Samuel and gives Sam Darnold another weapon that Joe Brady should know how to utilize.

Billy Riccette: A

Great value. The Panthers help out Sam Darnold, show they are committed to the offense, and somehow grab a really good receiver after trading down twice, from 39 to 59, especially getting him after Tutu Atwell.

Josh Altorfer: B

Hard to imagine offensive coordinator Joe Brady didn’t chirp in for this pick. Terrace Marshall Jr. was a stud when he was able to suit up for LSU. Wide receiver was arguably the least of Carolina’s worries but he was too talented to pass up. The Panthers replace Curtis Samuel in a big way. 6-foot-2, 205-pounds big.

Jason Hewitt: B

The Panthers found Curtis Samuel’s replacement and a player who is very familiar with Joe Brady. Sam Darnold has another weapon to utilize and Marshall has some decent upside. He’s a good slot receiver who is capable of making explosive plays. Drafting a WR over an OL is a very questionable decision, though.

Blake Johnson: B+

The Panthers have planted their flag in the Sam Darnold campaign by going with the 6 foot 2 205 pound receiver out of LSU. The value is solid after we watched Marshall put up 10 touchdowns in 2020. The Panthers add what could be their best red zone weapon in 2021. Not to mention this isn’t the first time Marshall has worked with Joe Brady.

Jeff Haseley: A

Sam Darnold has absolutely zero excuses if he can't get it done. Carolina gets a capable, young talent who hasn't reached his full potential yet. I love the reunion with Joe Brady. He'll fit in well and be a great option in a team full of offensive weapons. I really like the pick Grade A. They can use their three third-round picks on solidifying the offensive line. The best part about Marshall is that we don't even know how good he can be. This is a steal of a first-round talent with the 59th pick in the draft.

