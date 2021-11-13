Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview

The Carolina Panthers may be 4-5 but they were the center of the NFL on Thursday after meeting with and eventually signing former face of the franchise, Cam Newton. Although the signing has the fanbase reengaged, Newton won't have much of an impact on this week's game in Arizona, if at all. Next week against the Washington Football Team seems more realistic to see No. 1 running the Panthers' offense.

Enough of the Cam talk, for now. What can we expect to go down this Sunday in Arizona? Let's take a look.

When the Panthers have the ball

Panthers offense Stats Cardinals defense 318.7 (27th) Total Yards Per Game/Allowed 321.0 (4th) 110.4 (17th) Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed 111.1 (18th) 3.87 (26th) Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed 4.81 (31st) 208.2 (29th) Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed 209.9 (6th) 25 (T-25th) Sacks Allowed/Sacks 25 (T-4th) 35.0 (26th) Third Down Efficiency 31.7 (2nd) 19.0 (26th) Points Per Game/Allowed 17.2 (3rd)

Running the football is going to be key for the Panthers in this one. Not only because Arizona is vulnerable against the run, but doing so will eliminate P.J. Walker's opportunities to force the ball into tight windows, thus creating turnovers. Christian McCaffrey rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries in his return to the Panthers' lineup last week. I would expect that his role will increase this week before being a full go next Sunday against the Football Team.

Arizona's defense is one of the best against the pass for a variety of reasons. They have guys that can get after the quarterback, such as Markus Golden (9 sacks) and Chandler Jones (six sacks), and have dudes like Byron Murphy Jr., Budda Baker, and Robert Alford that play smothering coverage in the back end. With the Panthers set to roll out their seventh different starting lineup on the offensive line, there could be some issues in pass protection, particularly on the left side with Dennis Daley filling in for the injured Cam Erving.

If P.J. Walker just plays within the system and doesn't take too many chances, Carolina will have a chance. The way the Panthers' defense has been playing all season long will keep this team in every game. Turnovers have cost the Panthers a few games already this season and they can't afford to leave the defense on the field for 70-80 plays a game. Look for offensive coordinator Joe Brady to take a similar approach to what they did in Atlanta where they played clock control and ran the ball well over 40 times.

When the Cardinals have the ball

Cardinals offense Stats Panthers defense 398.4 (4th) Total Yards Per Game/Allowed 293.1 (2nd) 132.6 (8th) Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed 111.7 (19th) 4.20 (18th) Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed 4.31 (15th) 265.9 (9th) Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed 181.4 (2nd) 20 (T-19th) Sacks Allowed/Sacks 23 (T-6th) 44.3 (7th) Third Down Efficiency 33.3 (4th) 30.8 (6th) Points Per Game/Allowed 20.3 (7th)

Kyler Murray's status for this game is up in the air as he continues to nurse an injured ankle. If he plays, the Panthers have to prepare for a completely different attack from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray is the exact definition of a "dual-threat" quarterback and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called him the fastest player he's ever seen, college or pro.

Murray did not play in last week's game but veteran backup Colt McCoy was extremely efficient in his place. McCoy completed 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. I'm sure Panthers' defensive coordinator Phil Snow wouldn't mind seeing McCoy this week considering it would take away Murray's ability to improvise when a play breaks down.

Last year, the Panthers had a lot of issues defensively but still held Kyler Murray to just 133 yards on 24 completions. Snow did a good job of shading a safety over the top to help eliminate the explosive plays in the passing game. This year, Snow will be able to have Stephon Gilmore shadow DeAndre Hopkins with Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye rotating in coverage against Rondale Moore and Christian Kirk.

The Panthers and Cardinals are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST.

