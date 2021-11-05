Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Patriots Game Preview

The Carolina Panthers are looking to get their record north of .500 this Sunday when they host the New England Patriots. Carolina put an emphasis on running the football a week ago in Atlanta, rushing the ball 47 times for 203 yards. Sam Darnold exited the game late in the fourth quarter with a concussion and right shoulder injury but the Panthers were able to hold on for a 19-13 win over the Falcons, improving their record to 2-0 against divisional foes.

As for New England, they also picked up their fourth win of the season last Sunday with an impressive 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

What can we expect to go down this Sunday when these two lock horns in Bank of America Stadium? Let's dive in.

When the Panthers have the ball

Panthers offense Stats Patriots defense 328.5 (25th) Total Yards Per Game/Allowed 352.9 (13th) 114.5 (16th) Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed 112.8 (16th) 3.91 (23rd) Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed 4.21 (13th) 214.0 (28th) Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed 240.1 (14th) 24 (T-28th) Sacks Allowed/Sacks 13 (T-12th) 35.7 (T-24th) Third Down Efficiency 40.7 (18th) 20.6 (22nd) Points Per Game/Allowed 20.5 (8th)

If Sam Darnold (concussion/right shoulder) is unable to play, P.J. Walker will be handed the keys to the offense while James Morgan will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's backup. Walker started one game last season against Detroit and had an up and down day in the 20-0 win. He completed 24 of his 34 passing attempts for 258 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions in the end zone.

The one area Walker needs to improve the most is knowing when to take his chances vs throwing the ball away. As a backup, it's natural to want to make plays happen even if they aren't there. When you rarely see the field, you want to do everything you can to make an impression but sometimes it can cost you. Last week against Atlanta, Walker had one of those moments. When Darnold exited the game, Walker threw a ball on the run, across his body back toward the middle of the end zone that should have been intercepted. Fortunately for Walker, the ball hit the turf and a few plays later, Chuba Hubbard scampered in for a six-yard touchdown.

With Darnold on the sideline, the threat of a downfield passing game is gone. Walker has the arm to make those throws but the ball isn't always placed in the right area. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady will have to once again heavily rely on the ground game to have a chance to walk off the field with a win. Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week and has been limited in practice each of the last two days. Even if McCaffrey is unable to go, the Panthers have three solid options to turn to on the ground with Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman, and the newly acquired Ameer Abdullah who was claimed off waivers a couple of weeks ago.

The key to the game for Carolina's offense regardless of who is under center is to convert third downs. This was a big reason why the Panthers won last week's game in Atlanta as they converted 10 of 17 3rd down opportunities. Converting that many 3rd down creates long drives and allows the defense to stay on the sideline. The Panthers had three drives that ate up at least seven minutes of clock. The defense only had to be on the field for 50 snaps which is 18 below the league average for a game.

When the Patriots have the ball

Patriots offense Stats Panthers defense 354.6 (15th) Total Yards Per Game/Allowed 295.6 (2nd) 101.1 (22nd) Rushing Yards Per Game/Allowed 106.8 (13th) 3.91 (24th) Rushing Yards Per Attempt/Allowed 3.91 (23rd) 253.5 (13th) Passing Yards Per Game/Allowed 188.9 (2nd) 15 (T-13th) Sacks Allowed/Sacks 21 (T-4th) 44.9 (6th) Third Down Efficiency 32.0 (3rd) 25.8 (10th) Points Per Game/Allowed 19.9 (5th)

Following his debut with the Carolina Panthers, cornerback Stephon Gilmore was asked if this game against New England would mean any extra to him to which he replied, "a lot of extra". The 31-year-old corner is just two years removed from being named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year but it seemed like the Patriots lost faith in him which is why they made him available via trade.

Gilmore played in just 17 snaps in his Carolina debut, mainly specializing in 3rd down packages following rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Until he gets back to full strength, defensive coordinator Phil Snow said that it's likely we see Gilmore in a similar role moving forward, even against his former team, the Patriots.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has exceeded expectations thus far throwing for 1,997 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Prior to the start of the season, it looked like Jones would use this as a "redshirt year" behind Cam Newton. The Patriots felt like Jones gave them the best chance to win even in week one which led to Newton's release and eliminated the opportunity for a Cam Newton homecoming in Charlotte.

Earlier on in the season, the Patriots relied on Jones' arm but as Phil Snow pointed out on Thursday, they've become a more balanced offense over the past three weeks. Lead back Damien Harris has rushed for 287 yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries in that stretch. For New England to win this game, they want Jones to be comfortable in the pocket and let him throw the ball all over the yard.

As the Panthers have done all season long, they need to get after the quarterback and force the Patriots to run the football into the teeth of that stingy front seven. Mac Jones hasn't seen a defensive unit like Carolina's so far this season. The Panthers can send pressure from all sorts of angles and if we're being completely honest, this could be the best secondary in the NFL.

The Panthers and Patriots are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

