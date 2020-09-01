Inside the Panthers' Decision to Cancel Saturday's Practice

The Carolina Panthers have been very active in the fight against racism and as a team, they collectively came together on Saturday to formulate a plan of action and decided to cancel practice for the day following the shooting of Jacob Blake. The details of the meeting were not disclosed, but the coaching staff and players believe it was the right call.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

Monday morning, head coach Matt Rhule addressed the media and detailed how this past weekend unfolded, leading to a cancelation of Saturday's scheduled practice.

"On Friday night I had a chance to talk to a couple of the players. I know they were talking about having a team meeting, they addressed it with me. Then, I got there on Saturday and talked to a bunch of different guys independently about how they felt and potentially not practice and I 100% supported that and the decision was ultimately made not to practice."

The Panthers are not the only NFL team to have canceled practice. The Titans, Bears, Packers, Jets, Colts, Chargers, Broncos, and others also did the same. Even the NBA decided to momentarily pause the playoffs to come together to construct a plan. This was a ripple effect seen across the entire sports community as social injustice issues continue to be a major problem in the United States.

New Panthers defensive lineman Zach Kerr voiced out his thought to the media last week and emphasized that a plan must be implemented for their to be action taken.

“We do our jobs and we do our jobs at an elite level, but for me, I want people to understand that this is a human issue. This isn’t a sports issue, this isn’t an athletic issue, this is an issue that humans need to fix. So we’ve talked about it and that’s kind of my take on it. My whole thing is that we need to take action on that. It’s hard to undue years and years and years of systematic oppression, but action needs to start and it’s got to start somewhere.

“For me, it’s reforming the laws. It’s accountability on all levels. You see different things, you see people talking about ‘defund the police’ and I can understand that. But what about that it takes longer for me to get my driver’s license than it takes for me to become a cop? We can talk about stuff like that. Those are the things that we need to talk about and that we need to address. I feel like we need to focus on that rather than just radically going to point B. It’s easy to be like, we’re just done with it, but you’ve got to formulate a plan and really dive in and figure out how you can undue, and I can’t stress this enough, undue hundreds of years of systematic oppression and systematic laws and different things that didn’t help people who look like me."

Panthers' veteran safety Tre Boston has been at the forefront of these conversations and continues to not only be a leader on the field, but off the field as well in these team discussions.

"I think it was a very important issue. So as a team, as coaches, even the GM, we felt that it was needed. Collectively, we came to the coaches and we let them know this is how we felt and they felt the same way, so they thought it [a team meeting] was needed as well. So, to come together and have that talk, I think it was a breath of fresh air for a lot of guys because obviously we're more than just athletes. This is stuff that weighs on our minds, our hearts as well, so I think this was a good refresher for us."

Boston also mentioned that team owner David Tepper and management have been very supportive of the players, which was not the case during Boston's first stint with the Panthers. In an interview with the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Boston said that former team owner Jerry Richardson restricted players from going out and protesting back in 2016.

"We talked on Friday about it [social justice issues] and I think [David] Tepper does a great job of supporting what his players support, being able to communicate with us and I appreciate him for that. He does a great job of at least listening to us, hearing us out. We appreciate what Tepper does and what the Tepper's do for this organization."

As the players and Matt Rhule have said, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order for change to occur. One thing is certain - the Panthers are committed to being a part of that change.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.