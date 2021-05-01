Instant Thoughts + Grades on Carolina Panthers Draft Pick DL Daviyon Nixon

Matt Welch: A

Nixon is exactly what Carolina is looking for in the trenches of the defensive line. He doesn’t need to come in and start with Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones ready to take most of the workload, but Nixon is a great depth addition for the Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan: A

After the Panthers cut ties with Kawann Short, I had a hunch Carolina would add at least one young guy through the draft and they do exactly that with Daviyon Nixon in the 5th. The addition of DaQuan Jones assures that Nixon won't have to be rushed into a significant role which will allow him to continue to develop. He's not going to overwhelm anyone with his strength but is very athletic and uses his lateral speed to his advantage. Love this pickup especially getting him two rounds later than he should have gone.

Jason Hewitt: A

Daviyon Nixon in the 5th round is an absolute steal and the teams that passed on him could regret that decision. Nixon is a DT who won the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year award in a conference that is known for having elite OL talent. You can’t pass on him if you’re Carolina. He won’t have to start right away and he could develop into a scary good player next to Derrick Brown. Great steal for the Panthers.

