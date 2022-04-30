Instant Thoughts + Grades on Panthers 6th Round Pick OL Cade Mays

Schuyler Callihan: B

I might be grading Mays a little high here, but I'm willing to go this high knowing that James Campen will be working with him. Mays will bounce around until they find a permanent spot for him, which I see being on the interior of the line. Good tools to work with, just needs sharpened up a bit. I actually believe he's got starter capability in him.

Tyler Ball: C+

Mays has a great wingspan and has experience shifting into various line positions. I see the Panthers using him in the mix this season as a sub if he can fix some things. Mays has some issues with his technique which is most likely why he has ended up so late in the 6th round. His stance is unbalanced and lets the defenders know what’s coming making it less challenging to get around him, especially in the NFL. His hand speed is also a little slow, meaning he needs to work on getting set against defenders who can manipulate his power against him. That being said, I’m interested in watching how he can develop and hopefully fit into Rhule’s o-line rotation.

Matt Welch: C

Cade Mays was once an intriguing prospect but now he’s more of a project. He should at least be able to provide depth across the interior. He needs to show more punch across the board in both run and pass blocking. Not sold on this one panning out any further than a depth pick.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.