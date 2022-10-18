Is Ben McAdoo Safe as Panthers OC?

Sustaining drives and scoring points have been hard to come by for the Carolina Panthers offense this season.

Much of the blame for the Panthers' 1-5 start to the year, can be directed to the passing game or lack thereof and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who has shown an unwillingness to commit to the run game prior to this past week's game in Los Angeles.

When team owner David Tepper made the decision to fire head coach Matt Rhule and appointed Steve Wilks as interim head coach, some changes were made to the staff which included the dismissal of defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley. When those changes were being made, it was a little surprising to see Ben McAdoo remain as the offensive coordinator.

After another lackluster performance in Week 6, Wilks was asked if he is committed to McAdoo as the team's play-caller.

"Of course I am," said Wilks. "Definitely committed to Ben as well as Al [Holcomb]. I think once again, we executed the game plan that I felt like we needed in that particular game. I know there's going to be some questions about opening it up a little bit more and take more shots down the field. I think that's going to come. But we got to pick and choose our times when we do that."

After six weeks, the Panthers rank dead last in total yards per game (260), 29th in passing (169.7 ypg), 26th in rushing (90.3 ypg), 28th in scoring (17.2 ppg), and 32nd in third down efficiency (23.6%).

For more on the ineptitude of the Panthers' offense, check out my Monday Morning Thoughts column.

