Is It Time for the Panthers to Move on From Ian Thomas?

One of the many reasons the Carolina Panthers struggled in the red zone this past season was due to a lack of having a threat at the tight end position. It's easier to get the ball to your receivers in the open field, but once you get inside the 20, the field shrinks, which is why having a big, physical tight end that can make contested catches is so critical.

Teddy Bridgewater almost never looked toward the tight end in the red zone whether it was Ian Thomas, Chris Manhertz, or Colin Thompson. The plays were consistently designed to get the ball to DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel because offensive coordinator Joe Brady didn't seem to have much confidence in his tight ends.

Thomas sat behind Greg Olsen for the first two years of his career and learned from one of the best to ever do it at the position. With that said, Thomas has never been a go-to threat in the passing game. For further proof, all you have to do is go back to his college days. He only hauled in 28 receptions for 404 yards and five touchdowns during his two seasons at Indiana.

GM Scott Fitterer knows the importance of having a quality tight end and will likely make an addition to that position group this offseason. Some key targets in free agency could be Jacob Hollister, Hunter Henry, Tyler Kroft, Jared Cook, etc. As for the draft, there's a ton of talent in this year's pool of tight ends such as Kyle Pitts, Pat Freiermuth, Brevin Jordan, Hunter Long, Tre' McKitty, Noah Gray, and many more.

Now, adding one or two of these guys doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers will be ready to part ways with Thomas, but it would, however, suggest that he doesn't have a future as the team's No. 1 tight end. Despite the lack of production, I would give Thomas one more season to prove himself but as a No. 2 to one of the guys listed above. The one thing the Panthers cannot do is to stand pat with what they currently have. Those guys didn't get it done in 2020 nor will they in '21.

