Is Matt Rhule Throwing Players Under the Bus? Brian Burns Doesn't Think So

Over the past several weeks, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has caught some heat from the fanbase with several claiming that he has continuously "thrown Cam Newton under the bus".

This past Sunday, Rhule was asked about the 4th & 1 play call against Buffalo that ended up being a pass out to Robby Anderson. Initially after the game, Rhule stated that Newton made the wrong read and should have handed the ball off.

"It's a zone read play. It shouldn't be thrown. It's a zone read. There's a bubble on there in case an unblocked blitzer comes. The mike point, we had that guy blocked so that's a that's just an error by the quarterback. It should be a handoff first down, or he pulls the ball. There's one only one guy over there. Just poor execution, but it was the right play call by Jeff. I mean it's going to be a first down."

Sure, it may seem like he was "bashing" Newton but this wasn't an instance where he went out of his way to place blame on him. He was asked what he saw on the play and whether or not there was an option to throw on the play. Now, hindsight is 20/20 as he probably should have waited to comment on the play until he met with the media once again on Monday and had rewatched the game but he gave his thoughts on what happened before doing so.

A day later, Rhule retracted his statement about the play and was also asked if he feels like he is too critical of his quarterbacks.

"When you go back and look at it, you can see the safety kind of rocking down a little bit. You can see some of the thought process that Cam had, so I could see some of what got him. I'm sure Jeff [Nixon] would be the first guy that wished we would have called something else. If we do throw the ball out there and at least get it to Robby so he could bounce off the guy. It was an unfortunate play. I don't think it lost the game but it certainly didn't help. I think all of us would love to have that play back.

"I don't feel like I'm being real critical. I listen to Bruce Arians and some of those guys who are highly critical. I think even a couple of times some of you guys have intimated why am I not more critical. I'm assuming that you're referring to Sunday after the game talking about the play. I was trying to answer a question about a play not necessarily a person. I believe that everything that happens in football is my responsibility. I think I've said that at maybe every press conference. I had my weekly meeting with Cam and we talked about the play. In front of the team, I took responsibility for having that play called. I was just trying to be forthright with you guys after the game about that play and what we were trying to get done. I don't think I'm that critical of those guys at all to be quite honest with you. And the thing I love about Cam Newton, as I said the other day, is that he always asks me to coach him hard. One play happened and I gave an answer and I know maybe some people don't like it. Me and Cam are completely good."

During the press conference following Sunday's game, I didn't make much of anything in terms of Rhule's comments about the play. Maybe I'm just used to his responses after sitting in his pressers three to four times a week for the past two years but to me, it just felt like he was answering the question. The thought of it coming across as being critical of Cam never entered my mind until I hopped on Twitter and saw a number of folks complaining about it.

On Wednesday, defensive end Brian Burns told the media that he doesn't believe anyone in the locker room views it as Rhule throwing players under the bus.

"They don't take it to heart," Burns said. "I feel like we know if he calls you out, I know it's coming from a place of love. I don't really think he's trying to bash anybody or tear anybody down. Even in our meeting, I was called out for not picking up that fumble. It is what it is, I'm not going to take it to heart. I'm not going to think he's attacking me or anything like that because I should have picked up the fumble, you feel me? It's just constructive criticism and you've just got to take it with a grain of salt and listen to it."

