Is Teddy Bridgewater Still the Long-Term Answer for the Panthers?

At the midway point of the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers sit at 3-5 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak after a three-game winning streak in September.

Many folks have long wondered whether or not the Panthers have QB Teddy Bridgewater as a part of their future plans long-term or if he is just a placeholder until the "face of the franchise" arrives. Basing everything off of what we have seen in the first half of the season, it would be hard for me to see why Carolina would want to go in a different direction anytime soon. Bridgewater has been efficient and has been really sharp for the most part. He does have six interceptions, which is a little concerning but he is completing passes at such a high rate that it takes the sting out of the turnovers to an extent.

Through eight games, Bridgewater is near the top of nearly every statistical category. Yes, I know these will change following Sunday's games but it won't change all that much. Let's look at where he sits amongst his peers.

Passing yards - 2,106 (2nd)

Completion % - 71.6% (3rd)

Yards per completion - 8.2 (6th)

Touchdowns - 9 (22nd)

QBR - 68.8 (20th)

Sure, touchdowns and QBR aren't quite where they need to be but there's a lot more that goes into it than him not playing well. Let's be honest, the running game has fallen off a cliff in the last two games and the offensive line has at times, looked atrocious. Now, does Bridgewater need to play better? Absolutely. Four of the Panthers' five losses have been by one score and in each of those losses they had a chance to go down and either tie up or win the game. If there is one thing Bridgewater needs to better in, it's the ability to finish off drives at the end of games and go win his team the game. If you're going to be a "franchise guy" you have to be someone the team can trust that down one score at the end of the game can go down and tie it up or win the game. Right now, I don't know that there is a lot of faith in Bridgewater being able to do that. The coaching staff believes in him, but the faith and trust from the fanbase is stagnant. He's going to need to pull off one of these game winners for fans to start believing in him as the long-term answer.

All in all, if you look at how crazy this year has been with the pandemic, the overhaul of the roster and coaching staff, this team should not be 3-5 especially with Christian McCaffrey missing six games. Several folks, including myself, didn't think that five wins would be attainable, but it looks like they should hit that mark with no problem. Despite the three-game losing streak, the Panthers are a lot further along than expected and a lot of that has to do with Teddy Bridgewater.

Once the Panthers get McCaffrey back and some of their starters on the defensive side of the ball, they could start to find their rhythm again. The offensive line has to be much better and if the big guys up front can ever figure it out, it will take the offense to the next level. There's been several games where Bridgewater has had to run for his life and that's not a winning recipe. Get him some protection, get him McCaffrey, field a respectable defense, and Teddy Bridgewater will be a winner in Carolina.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.