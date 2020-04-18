Isaiah Simmons: The Swiss Army Knife

Simmons is easily one of the best defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the Panthers would be at a major advantage if he fell to lucky number seven. While the odds are stacked against Carolina, there's still a chance at getting him. The hype isn't just noise; this prospect is legit. His value come from his ability to play multiple positions on the field.

Watch this film study on Simmons from Draft Network analyst Jordan Reid:

What makes Simmons so eye-catching on defense? Let's take a look at his combine numbers. His broad and vertical jumps were 11 feet and 3.25 feet respectively. He also ran a 4.39 40-yard dash as a "linebacker."

Simmons certainly has the athleticism to thrive in the NFL, but his on-field ability is even more spectacular. The stats speak for him. Last season, he produced 104 total tackles, seven sacks, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. He can do everything on defense. Take a look at his snaps at different positions at Clemson:

The Panthers' pass coverage has struggled for the past few years. With Luke Kuechly gone, this defense might be at an even greater disadvantage against the electric passing offenses in the NFC South. Kuechly used to be the centerpiece on the defensive side of the ball, and his presence will be missed. However, Simmons would be his ideal replacement on defense. For exapmple, just look at the coverage skills here:

Take another peek at the types of plays Panthers fans may get to enjoy on Sundays:

If you still aren't convinced, he's also a factor in the pass rush. Here's one more highlight from the unicorn out of Clemson:

Putting Simmons at the middle linebacker position might not be the best idea, but having him roam the box and make plays in the secondary would be a wise move to match Kuechly's NFL All-Pro level impact. His presence alone would alter the entire landscape of the Panthers' defense. Panthers fans can only hope that he falls to that No. 7 overall pick.

