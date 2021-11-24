It's Time to Give Brady Christensen a Shot

Left tackle is arguably the most important position on an NFL roster outside of the quarterback. When you have a good one, it allows you to do a whole bunch of things offensively. However, when you're stuck in left tackle purgatory like the Panthers have been for the last eight years, it can cause you to be limited.

Not only have the Panthers swung and missed on guys at left tackle, but they have completely whiffed. Eight different players have started at that spot over the last eight years. Not to mention those who have filled in for a spot start here and there.

In the offseason, the coaching staff put some consideration into flipping Taylor Moton over to the left side but opted to leave him on the right side even after signing a four-year contract extension. Flipping a guy from one side to the other is extremely difficult to do. It's much easier for a right guard to move out to right tackle or vise versa because, for the most part, the play is the same for that side of the ball. When you go to the other side, the play flips, your footwork is different, your kickback is different, everything is just flipped. Moton has been at right tackle for years and to completely reteach muscle movement isn't exactly the easiest thing to do. It's about the equivalent of batting right-handed all your life and then out of the blue, you now have to hit left-handed.

Moton started one game earlier this season at left tackle due to Cam Erving missing a game due to injury. He had a couple of false starts and his protection wasn't as solid as we're accustomed to seeing from him. Since Cam Erving landed on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago, the Panthers have kept Moton on the right side and have inserted Dennis Daley into the lineup. However, Daley has went down early in the game each of the last two weeks which has opened up the door for rookie Brady Christensen.

Prior to the start of the season, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that he would like to keep Christensen on the right side of the line but wouldn't count out the possibility of playing him on the left.

"We think he's a right tackle. He certainly has the ability to be on the left but I think most of us would like to have more length over on the left side. So, he's playing right tackle but I think he can be a guy that can go inside and be an excellent guard. I've been really pleased with him and his ability to play tackle. When we drafted him we thought, hey, there's a guy that's going to find a place to play and I feel good about him out there. I wouldn't say he would never go to the left side but we put him there and feel really good about his growth there."

Following Sunday's loss to Washington, Rhule praised Christensen for the job he did in the game and is leaving the door open for him to take over the starting left tackle job moving forward.

"He played well in the game. Dennis went down for the second week in a row. Brady had to step up, and he played well. I was proud of him, and we'll see what this week brings."

From what we've already seen out of Erving and Daley, the writing is on the wall; neither one is the answer. With Moton staying at right tackle, that creates a roadblock for Christensen unless he kicks inside to guard or flips over to left tackle. Now as Rhule mentioned, he doesn't have the length that you would like your left tackle to have but if he does well, does it matter as much? He played the position in college at BYU and has more familiarity with that side than he does the right, so it only makes sense to give him an opportunity to earn that spot over the final six games of the season.

