Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jameis Winston Ruled Out for the Season

    New Orleans will no longer have Jamies Winston this season.
    Author:

    The New Orleans Saints picked up a big divisional win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday but lost Jameis Winston early in the game due to a torn ACL. Monday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Winston will indeed be ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

    Veteran backup Trevor Siemian filled in for Winston in Sunday's game and put together a strong outing to lift the Saints to victory. Siemian completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. With Taysom Hill still in the concussion protocol, Siemian could be slated to start the team's next game against the Atlanta Falcons. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Read More

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17069195_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Jameis Winston Ruled Out for the Season

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17068729_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: Carolina Found Its Identity

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_17068756_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What Matt Rhule Said Following the Panthers' Win Over the Falcons

    5 hours ago
    IMG_8197
    GM Report

    WATCH: Shaq Thompson Postgame Press Conference at Falcons

    19 hours ago
    IMG_8201
    Game Day

    WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Postgame Press Conference at Falcons

    19 hours ago
    IMG_8196
    GM Report

    WATCH: Matt Rhule Postgame Press Conference at Falcons

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17067484_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    Panthers Snap Four-Game Skid, Take Down Falcons

    20 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 11.35.31 AM
    GM Report

    List of Inactives for Panthers at Falcons

    Oct 31, 2021