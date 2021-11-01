Jameis Winston Ruled Out for the Season

The New Orleans Saints picked up a big divisional win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday but lost Jameis Winston early in the game due to a torn ACL. Monday afternoon, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Winston will indeed be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Veteran backup Trevor Siemian filled in for Winston in Sunday's game and put together a strong outing to lift the Saints to victory. Siemian completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. With Taysom Hill still in the concussion protocol, Siemian could be slated to start the team's next game against the Atlanta Falcons.

