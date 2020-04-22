Jason Hewitt's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

Round 1, Pick 7: CB Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)

Okudah is a generational talent who could change the outlook of an entire defense. With all of the information surrounding early first round trades, it could be likely that Simmons will be gone before the No. 7 pick. Luckily, the best defensive back in the draft should be available. Okudah's technique and athleticism make him one of the greatest defensive back prospects we have seen since Jalen Ramsey.

Round 2, Pick 38: DT Ross Blacklock (TCU)

The Panthers were atrocious at stopping the run in 2019. With Gerald McCoy gone, it is essential for this team to go after a quality defensive tackle. The Horned Frog is a massive 6'5 305 lbs., and he is relentless against both the running and passing game. He will wreak havoc on NFL backfields for years to come if he develops as he should.

Round 3, Pick 69: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State)

Even after picking a solid defensive tackle, the Panthers would still need more support with defending the run. Luckily, Davis-Gaither could be the steal of the draft at the No. 69 overall pick. Luke Kuechly won't be there in 2020 to be the ultimate run stopper on defense, so drafting someone who could help at the linebacker position wouldn't hurt. Davis-Gaither may come from a small school, but he has the ability to make big plays on the next level. His explosiveness could easily benefit the likes of Shaq Thompson and Tahir Whitehead at the linebacker position. He had back-to-back seasons that consisted of 100+ tackles. Davis-Gaither could be the sleeper of the draft.

Round 4, Pick 113: OL Damien Lewis (LSU)

The interior offensive line should be a huge focus in this round, and 6'2", 327-pound offensive guard Damien Lewis looks and plays the part. With offensive coordinator Joe Brady calling the plays, it would be smart to draft a quality lineman who is already familiar with his scheme from LSU. He should be a great pick for the Panthers in the fourth round.

Round 5, Pick 148: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

Back to back LSU picks? In this case, absolutely. Most people know Moss as the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, and based on the tape, he has his father's hands. While he might not have the speed to match, the Panthers have enough of that at the receiver position for him to be open on underneath routes. He's also a tremendous blocker, which is definitely needed for an offensive line of scrimmage that struggled in 2019.

Round 5, Pick 152: OL Trey Adams (Washington)

With the Panthers gaining a new potential franchise quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater and giving Christian McCaffrey a massive extension, it's key that the offensive line is prioritized. Even though the offensive tackle has a concerning medical history, Trey Adams has a massive 6'8", 318-pound frame that is too good to pass up in the fifth round.

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami)

With Bruce Irvin being gone, second-year Brian Burns will need somebody to complement his playing style on the other side of the defensive line. Jonathan Garvin would be the perfect guy in one of the later rounds to fill that role. He had 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his last two seasons as a Hurricane. Garvin's skills as a pass rusher are slightly underdeveloped, but that could improve with solid coaching. His 6'4", 263 lb. size is the perfect fit for an NFL edge rusher.

Round 7, Pick 221: CB Harrison Hand (Temple)

Like many of the recent additions to the Panthers, Harrison Hand has been coached by Matt Rhule in the past. Hand is a very solid corner who could potentially cover the slot position with some development. His mirroring skills are impressive enough to consider him as a potential steal in the seventh round. Hand produced 59 tackles and three interceptions in 2019. Rhule will know exactly what he gets from the Temple product, so it wouldn't be surprising to see this selection.

