Jaycee Horn's Explains Inspiration Behind Choosing No. 8

The Panthers have high expectations for 2021 1st round pick Jaycee Horn. They hope that he can mold into one of the top corners in the NFL over the next few years which will help stabilize the Panthers' young defense.

Over the weekend, the Panthers held their rookie minicamp and were able to get all eleven draft picks, a few undrafted free agents, and some tryout guys to participate in the three-day event. Before minicamp began, each player chose a jersey number to wear. Some of the numbers that were chosen will likely be changed but it seems that the rookie corner, Horn, has settled on his long-term.

“Kobe [Bryant] has always been my favorite athlete of all time and I always kind of had the mindset to wear #24, I’ve always thought of that since high school. Then I get to the NFL and I plan to wear #24 to honor Kobe, but with the single digits coming in, you wear #8 too. I was the eighth pick, you know Kobe wore #8 so it all just lined up.”

Not only will Horn sport the No. 8 in style but he will bring a toughness and a tenacity to the game that resembles that of the late Kobe Bryant. Horn wants to do exactly what Bryant did for so many years - dominate in the game that he loves.

“Really just his mindset and how he attacked the game, the whole Mamba Mentality deal. Just the way he trained and his whole thought process really is what made me gravitate towards him," Horn said. "I feel like that’s the mentality you should have, especially in a game like football. Just having the mindset to go out there and lock-in, even off the field. Prepare the right way and then dominate when it’s time.”

