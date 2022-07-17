Skip to main content

Jonathan Stewart, Stephen Curry Believe Panthers Could 'Shock the World'

Some hope has been restored in the Panthers fan base.

Just a couple of weeks ago, there was very little confidence within the Carolina Panthers' fan base in regards to the upcoming season. The one thing they have been most excited about is the potential of third round draft pick Matt Corral, who is unlikely to see the field this season.

Nightmares of last year's mid-season collapse started to flood the fans' minds thinking that it was going to be yet another long season with Sam Darnold under center. 

Insert GM Scott Fitterer to the rescue. 

The Panthers struck a deal with the Cleveland Browns to acquire veteran quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth round pick. No, it's not the same as landing Russell Wilson or Matthew Stafford but it does give Carolina a fighting chance to actually do something in 2022.

Although the fans seem torn on wanting Mayfield beyond the 2022 season, it does seem as if they can all agree that Carolina already won the trade considering how little they gave up and how little they have to pay him. 

The trade has appeared to instill some newfound hope in former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and Charlotte native/NBA star, Stephen Curry.

"Shocking the world" might be a little out of reach for this Panthers squad, but hey, if Stew is right, it'll be the most exciting season in the Queen City since 2017.

