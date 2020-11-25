JUST IN: Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater Expected to Play Sunday vs Vikings

During Wednesday's press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that he is expecting starting QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) to return this week for the team's game vs Minnesota.

"Teddy practiced. We're expecting him to play, he looked good," Rhule said.

This game could be one full of emotions for Bridgewater who is returning to Minnesota, which is the team that drafted him and was viewed as their quarterback of the future prior to his horrific injury. Rhule told the media that he hasn't noticed anything different in his preparation leading into this game because it's the Vikings.

"I don't sense anything that he's looking at it differently, you'd have to ask him that. I think he's excited to get back out there and play. He's our starting quarterback, he's our leader. P.J. [Walker] came in and did a good job, got us a win but Teddy is our guy, so it's great to have him back. We expect him to play well and expect everyone to play well around him."

The Panthers and Vikings are scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.