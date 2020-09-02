SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayInside The Den+
Search

Kaare Vedvik Brings "Added Value" to Panthers Special Teams Unit

Schuyler Callihan

In a year where the NFL is pushing forward through a pandemic, coaching staffs across the league have to be prepared for every possible scenario. There's no telling which players could contract the virus, which position groups may see an outbreak and so on. This is going to be a very nerve-racking season for a lot of people, especially first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

One area that is going to be a primary focus of Rhule's is dominating the special teams aspect of the game. Having specialists that execute at a high level is not easy, but for the Panthers, this season could present even more challenges. 

The team already lost punter Michael Palardy for the season due to a torn ACL. In response to that injury, Carolina signed undrafted free agent Joseph Charlton out of South Carolina. Charlton was one of the better punters in the SEC and initially seemed to be an underrated pickup. Since joining the team, Charlton has had a few rough days and has struggled to put together multiple good days in a row. There's no doubt that he has the leg and the ability to do the job, he just needs to become more consistent. 

In regards to the kicking game, Carolina was in a really good situation having both Graham Gano and Joey Slye on the roster at the end of July. The team knew that keeping two kickers was not ideal, so they chose to go with the younger option (Slye), which led to Gano's release. While filling in for Gano in 2019, Slye proved to be a capable NFL kicker, knocking 25 of his 32 field goal attempts on the season. He had a long of 55 yards and also converted 88.6% of his PAT's - an area he does need some improvement in.

Although Slye and Charlton seemed to be the Panthers' "guys" heading into the 2020 season, Rhule and the front office decided to add some much needed competition with the versatile kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik. 

Vedvik previously spent time with the Ravens, Vikings, Jets, Bengals, and Bills, but only saw regular season action once. Despite Charlton and Slye appearing to still be in position to make the roster, Rhule pointed out that Vedvik is still competing and will continue to do so.

"Everyone is competing for everything. We evaluate everybody every day, we want guys to compete. He just brings an added value in that he can do both (punt and kick). If he beats somebody out, then he gives you that same flexibility on the active roster and then someone else has to go to the practice squad. We want to play the best guy."

The Panthers will make final roster cuts on Saturday and of the three kickers/punters in training camp, one will be left off the 53-man roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Place 2nd Player on COVID-19 List

For the second time in as many days, the Panthers have added a player to the reserve/COVID list

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Discusses Possibility of Keeping Three QB's on Panthers' Active Roster

Both Will Grier and P.J. Walker may end up on the Panthers' 53-man roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

INJURY UPDATE: Panthers TE Ian Thomas Currently Out with a Toe Injury

The Panthers' projected starting tight end went down with an injury earlier this week

Schuyler Callihan

What the Andre Smith Trade Means For Panthers' Roster

Carolina's roster is cut down to 79 players

Jason Hewitt

by

Schuyler Callihan

Inside the Panthers' Decision to Cancel Saturday's Practice

Tre Boston: "We're more than just athletes"

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: LS J.J. Jansen Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers wide receiver Brandon Zylstra could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: Panthers Release LB Andre Smith

Carolina parts ways with Andre Smith

Schuyler Callihan

by

PanthersAnalyst

UPDATE: Panthers Traded Andre Smith to Bills for 2023 Draft Pick

Carolina has found a trade partner for linebacker Andre Smith

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: No Fans for Panthers' Season Opener

Bank of America Stadium will be empty for the Panthers 2020 season opener

Schuyler Callihan