Kaare Vedvik Brings "Added Value" to Panthers Special Teams Unit

In a year where the NFL is pushing forward through a pandemic, coaching staffs across the league have to be prepared for every possible scenario. There's no telling which players could contract the virus, which position groups may see an outbreak and so on. This is going to be a very nerve-racking season for a lot of people, especially first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

One area that is going to be a primary focus of Rhule's is dominating the special teams aspect of the game. Having specialists that execute at a high level is not easy, but for the Panthers, this season could present even more challenges.

The team already lost punter Michael Palardy for the season due to a torn ACL. In response to that injury, Carolina signed undrafted free agent Joseph Charlton out of South Carolina. Charlton was one of the better punters in the SEC and initially seemed to be an underrated pickup. Since joining the team, Charlton has had a few rough days and has struggled to put together multiple good days in a row. There's no doubt that he has the leg and the ability to do the job, he just needs to become more consistent.

In regards to the kicking game, Carolina was in a really good situation having both Graham Gano and Joey Slye on the roster at the end of July. The team knew that keeping two kickers was not ideal, so they chose to go with the younger option (Slye), which led to Gano's release. While filling in for Gano in 2019, Slye proved to be a capable NFL kicker, knocking 25 of his 32 field goal attempts on the season. He had a long of 55 yards and also converted 88.6% of his PAT's - an area he does need some improvement in.

Although Slye and Charlton seemed to be the Panthers' "guys" heading into the 2020 season, Rhule and the front office decided to add some much needed competition with the versatile kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik.

Vedvik previously spent time with the Ravens, Vikings, Jets, Bengals, and Bills, but only saw regular season action once. Despite Charlton and Slye appearing to still be in position to make the roster, Rhule pointed out that Vedvik is still competing and will continue to do so.

"Everyone is competing for everything. We evaluate everybody every day, we want guys to compete. He just brings an added value in that he can do both (punt and kick). If he beats somebody out, then he gives you that same flexibility on the active roster and then someone else has to go to the practice squad. We want to play the best guy."

The Panthers will make final roster cuts on Saturday and of the three kickers/punters in training camp, one will be left off the 53-man roster.

