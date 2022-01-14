List of Carolina Panthers Who Are Set to be Free Agents

Carolina has a lot of players who are about to hit free agency.

Now that the 2021 season is officially over for the Carolina Panthers, they turn their focus to evaluating each of the 53 players on the active roster and those on the practice squad to begin shaping their roster for 2022.

Every year attrition happens in the NFL, there's no way to escape it. Players are always going to be on the move in search of more playing time, more money, or perhaps a better chance at a Super Bowl. Then there will also be several who the Panthers don't feel like are the right fit for what they are trying to do moving forward and allow them to walk in free agency or just outright release them.

This offseason, the Panthers have 22 unrestricted free agents.

QB Cam Newton

RB Ameer Abdullah

WR Alex Erickson

WR Brandon Zylstra

TE Ian Thomas

T Trent Scott

G John Miller

C Matt Paradis

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

DT DaQuan Jones

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

LB Frankie Luvu

LB Haason Reddick

LB Julian Stanford

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Donte Jackson

CB Rashaan Melvin

S Juston Burris

S Sean Chandler

K Zane Gonzalez

P Lachlan Edwards

LS J.J. Jansen

Starting the week after the Super Bowl, we will begin our annual "Re-sign or Wave Goodbye" series which will give a detailed opinion on what the Panthers should do with each of the 22 names listed above.

Free agency is set to officially begin March 16th at 4 p.m. EST.

