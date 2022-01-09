List of Inactives for Panthers at Buccaneers

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Raymond James Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

QB P.J. Walker

S Jeremy Chinn

S Sean Chandler

LB Kamal Martin

LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

DE Azur Kamara

OG John Miller

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

QB Kyle Trask

CB Richard Sherman

WR Justin Watson

RB Ronald Jones II

CB Rashard Robinson

G Nick Leverett

LB Jason Pierre-Paul

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.