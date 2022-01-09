List of Inactives for Panthers at Buccaneers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just one hour away from kickoff in Raymond James Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
QB P.J. Walker
S Jeremy Chinn
S Sean Chandler
LB Kamal Martin
LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DE Azur Kamara
OG John Miller
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
Read More
QB Kyle Trask
CB Richard Sherman
WR Justin Watson
RB Ronald Jones II
CB Rashard Robinson
G Nick Leverett
LB Jason Pierre-Paul
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.