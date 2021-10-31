List of Inactives for Panthers at Falcons

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB CJ Henderson

LB Kamal Martin

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES

WR Calvin Ridley

RB Wayne Gallman

LB Dorian Etheridge

DL John Cominsky

OL Josh Andrews

DL Ta'Quon Graham

