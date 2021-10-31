Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    List of Inactives for Panthers at Falcons

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    CB CJ Henderson

    LB Kamal Martin

    DT Phil Hoskins

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

    ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES

    WR Calvin Ridley

    Read More

    RB Wayne Gallman

    LB Dorian Etheridge

    DL John Cominsky

    OL Josh Andrews

    DL Ta'Quon Graham

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 11.35.31 AM
    GM Report

    List of Inactives for Panthers at Falcons

    46 minutes ago
    USATSI_15054210_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers at Falcons

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15053543_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Score Predictions for Panthers at Falcons

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17020689_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Falcons

    4 hours ago
    IMG_7989
    GM Report

    Stephon Gilmore to Make Panthers Debut vs Falcons

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15130948_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Falcons

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_17020567_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Shuts Down College Rumors: 'I'm in it for the Long Haul'

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16930736_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

    Oct 29, 2021