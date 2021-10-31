Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers at Falcons
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are just one hour away from kickoff in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
CB CJ Henderson
LB Kamal Martin
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
ATLANTA FALCONS INACTIVES
WR Calvin Ridley
RB Wayne Gallman
LB Dorian Etheridge
DL John Cominsky
OL Josh Andrews
DL Ta'Quon Graham
