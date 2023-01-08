List of Inactives for Panthers at Saints
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff inside of Caesars Superdome. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Rashard Higgins
S Juston Burris
LB Chandler Wooten
DE Brian Burns
C Sam Tecklenburg
T Larnel Coleman
DT Matt Ioannidis
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES
CB Paulson Adebo
DB Justin Evans
TE J.P. Holtz
S Marcus Maye
WR Kirk Merritt
G Andrus Peat
RT Ryan Ramczyk
DE Payton Turner
