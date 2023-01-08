List of Inactives for Panthers at Saints

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are just one hour away from kickoff inside of Caesars Superdome. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

LB Chandler Wooten

DE Brian Burns

C Sam Tecklenburg

T Larnel Coleman

DT Matt Ioannidis

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INACTIVES

CB Paulson Adebo

DB Justin Evans

TE J.P. Holtz

S Marcus Maye

WR Kirk Merritt

G Andrus Peat

RT Ryan Ramczyk

DE Payton Turner

