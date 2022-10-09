List of Inactives for Panthers vs 49ers
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Laviska Shenault
WR Rashard Higgins
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
LB Frankie Luvu
S Xavier Woods
OL Cade Mays
TE Stephen Sullivan
Scroll to Continue
Read More
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INACTIVES
TE Tyler Kroft
OL Trent Williams
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
DB Tarvarius Moore
DL Arik Armstead
RB Marlon Mack
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.