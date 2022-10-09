List of Inactives for Panthers vs 49ers

The Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Laviska Shenault

WR Rashard Higgins

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

LB Frankie Luvu

S Xavier Woods

OL Cade Mays

TE Stephen Sullivan

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INACTIVES

TE Tyler Kroft

OL Trent Williams

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

DB Tarvarius Moore

DL Arik Armstead

RB Marlon Mack

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.