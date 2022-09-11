List of Inactives for Panthers vs Browns
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Laviska Shenault
TE Stephen Sullivan
OL Cade Mays
DT Marquan McCall
DE Amaré Barno
LB Arron Mosby
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Scroll to Continue
Read More
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
RB D'Ernest Johnson
S Richard Lecounte III
DE Isaiah Thomas
T Chris Hubbard
T Jack Conklin
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.