List of Inactives for Panthers vs Browns

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Laviska Shenault

TE Stephen Sullivan

OL Cade Mays

DT Marquan McCall

DE Amaré Barno

LB Arron Mosby

CLEVELAND BROWNS

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

RB D'Ernest Johnson

S Richard Lecounte III

DE Isaiah Thomas

T Chris Hubbard

T Jack Conklin

