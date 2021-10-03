October 3, 2021
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

A look at who is in and out for today's matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX. 

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Clay Johnston

DT Phil Hoskins

OG Michael Jordan

OG Deonte Brown

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

DALLAS COWBOYS INACTIVES

S Donovan Wilson

QB Will Grier

S Israel Mukuamu

OT Ty Nsekhe

WR Simi Fehoko

DT Carlos Watkins

DE Dorance Armstrong

