List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cowboys

The Carolina Panthers will put their undefeated record to test this Sunday against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
RB Christian McCaffrey
LB Clay Johnston
DT Phil Hoskins
OG Michael Jordan
OG Deonte Brown
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
DALLAS COWBOYS INACTIVES
S Donovan Wilson
QB Will Grier
S Israel Mukuamu
OT Ty Nsekhe
WR Simi Fehoko
DT Carlos Watkins
DE Dorance Armstrong
