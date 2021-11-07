Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    List of Inactives for Panthers vs Patriots

    A look at who is out for today's game.
    The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are just a little over one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

    CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

    WR Shi Smith

    CB CJ Henderson

    CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

    RB Royce Freeman

    LB Kamal Martin

    OG Pat Elflein

    DT Phil Hoskins

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

    TE Devin Asiasi

    DE Ronnie Perkins

    OG Yasir Durant

    WR N'Keal Harry

    CB Shaun Wade

