List of Inactives for Panthers vs Patriots

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are just a little over one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.

CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Shi Smith

CB CJ Henderson

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

RB Royce Freeman

LB Kamal Martin

OG Pat Elflein

DT Phil Hoskins

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Ronnie Perkins

OG Yasir Durant

WR N'Keal Harry

CB Shaun Wade

