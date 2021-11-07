Publish date:
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Patriots
A look at who is out for today's game.
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots are just a little over one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game.
CAROLINA PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Shi Smith
CB CJ Henderson
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
RB Royce Freeman
LB Kamal Martin
OG Pat Elflein
DT Phil Hoskins
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES
TE Devin Asiasi
DE Ronnie Perkins
OG Yasir Durant
WR N'Keal Harry
CB Shaun Wade
