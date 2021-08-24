August 24, 2021
LISTEN: Preseason Week 2 Recap, Panthers Mount Rushmore, QB Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan & Desmond Johnson discuss the Panthers 20-3 loss to Baltimore.
Each week, Schuyler Callihan of All Panthers on Sports Illustrated and Desmond Johnson of Tobacco Road Sports Radio will release a podcast recapping the Carolina Panthers' previous game and give a small preview into the next game.

In Ep. 2, the guys discuss their takeaways from the preseason loss to the Ravens, who are on their Panthers Mt. Rushmore, the backup QB battle, the lack of a kicking competition, and much more!

Click here and hit download to give it a listen!

