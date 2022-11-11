Locker Talk: Panthers Players React to Win Over Falcons

Brian Burns

On what he's most proud of: "The guys held onto the rope. We didn't let go. We had some busted coverages, some undisciplined lanes as far as rushing Mariota but we still found a way to get it done. Marquis [Haynes] came up big in that last drive with those two sacks. Proud of him. Happy for him he finally got off the grid."

On Marquis Haynes stepping up: "It shows that all of the attention can't be on me. There's guys that can rush and he proved that tonight. A lot of the attention was on me coming into this but after this game, they're going to have to look at Marquis now too."

On if he thinks about being in the mix for the NFC South: "Definitely, but we don't want to get too focused on that. We got to get focused on these games one game at a time. We don't want too get focused on the whole bigger picture and not see what's right in front of you."

On the difference from Sunday and recording 11 TFLs as a team: "Just understanding how they're attacking us and that allows us to play faster because we know what's coming. So, I think that probably contributed to those TFL's."

D'Onta Foreman

On what he attributes tonight's success to: "The o-line. Got to give credit to those guys. The way they're out there creating holes and moving those guys, I just benefit from the hard work that they put in. I just try to be at the right place at the right time."

On jumping into the stands after the touchdown: "I kind of had it planned out already. I think we ran duo first and I'm like, if I pop this I'm going to the stands. Then the play after that, I got the ball again and I'm like, alright, if I get this, I'm going to the stands. I kind of had it predetermined already."

On if he got exhausted: "I got tired a little bit. A little winded. But when the game is on the line, there's no coming out. You just got to continue to grind it, continue to pound it. There was points when I was winded at times but I didn't let it phase me. I wanted the ball in my hands, so anytime they wanted to give it to me I tried to make a play with it."

On if he ever felt overlooked/counted out: "Just early in my career just having ups and downs and injuries and I just feel like people counted me out and said that I couldn't do these things. I just stay focused. It was tough at times like I mentioned before but when you get an opportunity like this, you can't look back. You just got to go and make the best of it, so that's what I'm trying to do."

Bradley Bozeman

On the o-line imposing its will on Atlanta: "It's great. Any offensive lineman will tell you that's what you want to do. That's the game plan going in. When you can really do that and just continue to give the confidence to your coordinator to keep calling the runs and keep getting the first downs, it's huge. There's some things to clean up but we're going to continue to work and see if we can get over the 300-yard mark."

On playing complimentary football: "I don't know if it's the exact one, but I think we played very complimentary tonight. When the offense struggled, the defense picked us up and vice versa. Special teams had a huge role tonight. They played their butts off. Everyone just came together and continued to do the things we need to do."

Johnny Hekker pinning two punts inside the five: "That's huge. That's really hard to overcome as an offense. You're kind of limited in the things you can do and the plays you can call. Those kind of things are great defensive advantages for us."

P.J. Walker

On why the offense was successful tonight: "Run game has been rolling. We got a great o-line that's consistent and that can move guys on the other side of the ball. That's our offense. We run the ball to set up the pass and for me as a quarterback, I've got to make good decisions and give guys opportunities that when they get the ball in their hands they can make plays."

On not getting many opportunities to throw the ball: "I don't play for stats. Last game was last game. The game before that was the game before. I'm only worried about getting wins. That's all that matters."

