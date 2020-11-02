Looking Ahead: 3 Targets for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 NFL Draft

I know what you're thinking...but why not a little 2021 NFL Draft talk at the midway point of the season? The Carolina Panthers currently sit at 3-5 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck. There's a strong chance that two weeks from now, the Panthers will be 3-7 and will be in the conversation for a top ten pick. Who will the Panthers target in the first round of the 2021 draft? Let's look at a few options.

TE Kyle Pitts - Florida

Let's face it, Chris Manhertz is a blocking tight end and Ian Thomas is not the answer for the Panthers moving forward. It may be a bit of a stretch to take a tight end in the first round, but who knows? Maybe the Panthers feel that Pitts can be a game-changer and help take this offense to the next level. He is without a doubt the best tight end in the 2021 draft class, but is he worth using your first round pick on if you're Matt Rhule?

Stats: 22 receptions, 355 yards, 7 touchdowns (4 games).

LB Dylan Moses - Alabama

Carolina has had some struggles at linebacker this season, particularly with its depth. Behind Shaq Thompson and Tahir Whitehead there's not very many guys you feel comfortable with entering the game. Not to mention, Whitehead has been a bit of a disappointment through the first half of the season. Dylan Moses is a perfect plug and play type of guy. Wherever he ends up, he's going to play immediately and should make an impact. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow needs some help in the second level and getting a guy like Moses to pair with Thompson would be a terrific start to rebuilding that defense.

Stats: 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception (6 games).

CB Shaun Wade - Ohio State

As we've seen over the last two weeks, the Panthers have virtually no depth at corner. Rasul Douglas was placed on the COVID/reserve list and Eli Apple was released prior to last Thursday's game vs Atlanta. This left Phil Snow with Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, Troy Pride Jr., Corn Elder, and a banged up Donte Jackson. When Rasul Douglas has not been on the field, the Panthers secondary has been abysmal. This isn't just a pick to add depth, but a pick to hopefully stabilize the starting unit. Douglas has played well and it would be a perfect fit for Wade to come in and learn from Douglas. Wade is a terrific cover corner who has good length at 6'1", 195 lbs and he can run step for step with some of the best receivers in the country.

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection (2 games).

