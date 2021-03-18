Looking at How the Panthers Should Replace Curtis Samuel

As expected, the Carolina Panthers lost wide receiver Curtis Samuel to free agency as he agreed to a three-year deal with the Washington Football Team on Wednesday evening.

With Samuel now out of the picture, the Panthers will need to look for someone to fill in his place whether it be in free agency or the 2021 NFL draft.

Here are a few free agents WRs the Panthers should consider signing:

David Moore

David Moore has spent the past four years catching bombs from Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson. Last year he posted a respectable 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns stat line. The 26-year-old has shown above-average talent but has been buried behind a depth chart that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Moore is more of a straight-line receiver so he wouldn't exactly fill in for Curtis Samuel. Still, he has shown a knack for catching touchdown passes and would be significantly cheaper than Samuel.

Rashard Higgins

Rashard Higgins is an interesting player that reminds me of the Panthers' best free-agent addition last year–Robby Anderson. At 6-foot-1, 198 pounds Higgins is slim but has strong hands. He stepped in for the Cleveland Browns last season and played extremely well when Odell Beckham Jr. missed time with an ACL injury. His 37 catches for 599 yards and four touchdowns are impressive for a receiver that played on such a run-heavy offense. He excels at high pointing the ball and securing highly contested catches.

DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson's best playing days might be behind him but he can still run the deep route. The big problem with Jackson is his inability to stay healthy. Still, the Pro Bowler has averaged over 17 yards per reception throughout his career. It obviously doesn't make sense to sign Jackson with Teddy Bridgewater, king of the check-downs, at the helm. This signing only makes sense if the Panthers acquire a big-arm quarterback this offseason. He could also help mentor the younger receivers like Moore and Anderson. His ability to stretch the field would help open up the underneath routes if nothing else.

Now, a few options in the draft:

Amari Rodgers (Clemson)

Luckily, this year's draft is absolutely loaded with WR talent causing a guy like Amari Rodgers to fall all the way to the fourth round. While Samuel used finesse to pick up yards after the catch, Rodgers simply runs through defenders. He would bring a physicality to the Panthers' offense that currently lacks a player of his style.

Rondale Moore (Purdue)

This guy is electric with the football in his hands and can take it the distance any time he gets a touch. He's got a ton of speed and has also taken some reps at running back - something Samuel did this past season. He may not be the biggest guy in the world (5'9", 180 lbs) but that won't matter. Moore can step right in and make an impact immediately.

Shi Smith (South Carolina)

Shi Smith is an explosive receiver that can do just about a little bit of everything. Unfortunately, he never got to fully showcase his skills due to the poor quarterback play he had during his time at South Carolina.