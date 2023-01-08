Looking at the Carolina Panthers' Pending Free Agents

This will be an important offseason for the Carolina Panthers for many reasons. Obviously, the hire of a new head coach, hitting on another top 10 draft pick, looking at contract extensions, and looking at retaining some of the top talent on the roster.

Heading into the offseason, Carolina has 24 pending free agents, four of which are restricted free agents.

An exclusive rights free agent pertains to a player who is not under contract but has two years of NFL experience. If that player is offered a three-year contract at the veteran minimum, he must sign the contract to continue playing. Restricted free agents will be allowed to meet with and potentially even agree to terms on a deal with another team but the franchise he played for on his expired deal will have the opportunity to match the offer sheet if they so choose.

Here is a full look at who is set to hit free agency this offseason.

Key

UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent

RFA - Restricted Free Agent

ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Quarterback (2)

Sam Darnold (UFA)

P.J. Walker (RFA)

Running back (1)

D'Onta Foreman (UFA)

Wide Receiver (2)

Andre Roberts (UFA)

Rashard Higgins (UFA)

Tight End (2)

Stephen Sullivan (ERFA)

Giovanni Ricci (ERFA)

Offensive Line (4)

Cameron Erving (UFA)

Bradley Bozeman (UFA)

Michael Jordan (UFA)

Sam Tecklenburg (ERFA)

Defensive Line (2)

Matt Ioannidis (UFA)

Henry Anderson (UFA)

Linebacker (2)

Joel Iyiegbuniwe (UFA)

Cory Littleton (UFA)

Cornerback (2)

Justin Layne (UFA)

T.J. Carrie (UFA)

Safety (5)

Juston Burris (UFA)

Sean Chandler (UFA)

Sam Franklin (RFA)

Myles Hartsfield (RFA)

Kenny Robinson (RFA)

Kicker (1)

Eddy Pineiro (UFA)

Long Snapper (1)

JJ Jansen (UFA)

