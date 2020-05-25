AllPanthers
MAILBAG: Answering Your Questions on the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

Welcome to another edition of AllPanthers.com weekly mailbag!

Each week we ask you to send in your questions regarding the Carolina Panthers, Whether it be with free agency, trade rumors, the draft, news, or games, we will answer your questions each Monday!

Jason Hewitt's response: "Burns may have to sacrifice a little bit of his speed to gain some weight, but it’s entirely possible. The Panthers will probably explore multiple fronts based on the players they drafted."

Schuyler Callihan's response: "I think there is a legitimate chance that 2nd round pick Yetur Gross-Matos wins that job. However, I would put my money on Stephen Weatherly who comes over from the Vikings. Weaatherly never got a chance to shine in Minnesota, but has the tools to be successful. Chris Smith, Efe Obada, and Zach Kerr will all see playing time as well in a backup role.

We will open our mailbag once again this upcoming Saturday for you to send in your questions and will answer them next Monday!

