Matt Rhule Believes One QB is a Top 10 Pick
The 2022 NFL Draft is one month away which means while us in the media continue to throw out our mock draft predictions on the daily, teams around the league are still trying to formulate a plan for what they will do over the course of the three day event.
At the moment, the Carolina Panthers hold the sixth overall pick. The consensus around the league seems to be that Carolina will either go with an offensive tackle or quarterback with that pick, given that is their two biggest needs. As far as offensive tackles are concerned, there are a number of day one starters in this class. Meanwhile, the same can not be said for the quarterbacks.
Kenny Pickett is the most pro-ready, but there is concern that he may not be a franchise quarterback. Malik Willis has a very high ceiling, however, he is going to be a bit of a project and will likely need some time to sit and develop. Beyond those two, the Panthers appear to be most interested in Matt Corral out of Ole Miss. He has a quick release, good mobility, solid pocket presence, and the ball comes out with strong velocity. The question remains, is he worth the 6th pick in the draft? In my opinion, probably not. He seems like someone they would trade down for.
That said, there is no guarantee the Panthers will even take a quarterback in this draft. On Tuesday, head coach Matt Rhule spoke with reporters at the NFL Owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida and discussed the possibility of taking a quarterback at six.
"I just think anytime in the top 10, when you reach for a position, whatever the position is, you can look back in a couple of years and say, 'Man, that was a bad decision,'" Rhule said. "I think when you take a guy in the top 10 in the first round, you have to be really sure that they're going to be a good player. That being said, it's such a long process. It's literally up to the day of the draft. Every new bit of information you get changes and skews your viewpoint. So we're just trying to be diligent about being blindfolded and looking at the information, not based on our needs, but based on who's what, where do they go. If we do that, I think we'll make a good decision."
This is something I wholeheartedly agree with. Drafting for need consistently is going to backfire more often than not. Whereas if you take the best player available, the likelihood of missing on that pick becomes improbable. Last week, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer touched on how the moves they've already made will allow them to do such.
"That's why we did what we did in free agency, so we can have those options. You absolutely want to hit on that pick. It's hard to pass on a cornerstone left tackle, whether it's a pass rusher, but quarterbacks are hard to find. Sometimes you have to swing and take a shot at these guys and if you miss, you can't stop swinging. You have to take a shot again. It's the most important position on the field. There's a lot of ways we can go, quarterback is definitely one of them and we do like these guys."
Without tipping his hand, Rhule said, "I [do] think one of those quarterbacks will be a top 10 pick." Again, this doesn't necessarily mean the Panthers will add competition to the quarterback room via the draft. Other avenues are still open as well.
"Part of this process has been really evaluating the trade market, and evaluating the draft; see who all is there. I think we will be aggressive in every sense of the word, as we have been. Just try to make sure we make as good a decision as we can."
