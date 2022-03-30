Matt Rhule Believes One QB is a Top 10 Pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is one month away which means while us in the media continue to throw out our mock draft predictions on the daily, teams around the league are still trying to formulate a plan for what they will do over the course of the three day event.

At the moment, the Carolina Panthers hold the sixth overall pick. The consensus around the league seems to be that Carolina will either go with an offensive tackle or quarterback with that pick, given that is their two biggest needs. As far as offensive tackles are concerned, there are a number of day one starters in this class. Meanwhile, the same can not be said for the quarterbacks.

Kenny Pickett is the most pro-ready, but there is concern that he may not be a franchise quarterback. Malik Willis has a very high ceiling, however, he is going to be a bit of a project and will likely need some time to sit and develop. Beyond those two, the Panthers appear to be most interested in Matt Corral out of Ole Miss. He has a quick release, good mobility, solid pocket presence, and the ball comes out with strong velocity. The question remains, is he worth the 6th pick in the draft? In my opinion, probably not. He seems like someone they would trade down for.