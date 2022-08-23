Skip to main content

Matt Rhule Explains How Baker Mayfield Beat Out Sam Darnold

The head coach breaks it all down.

The "open competition" between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold officially came to an end on Monday when Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the starting quarterback.

For Rhule, it's always been about three things during the evaluation process and Mayfield excelled in each of those areas.

"Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved," Rhule told Panthers.com. "That's been our focus all along."

Following a long practice, Rhule fielded questions from the media, most of which were about the quarterback room.

"It's not easy what he did," Rhule said about Mayfield. "Between the verbiage and the checks and all the options that we give him. I think he's just a really smart guy, but he works really hard at it. As he stays in the offense, he'll grow and grow and grow and get better and better. I have to give him a lot of credit for what he's done.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We're hoping that he's a guy that moves the offense. He's accurate. He's smart. He plays fast. He knows where to go with the ball. He's still adjusting to our mechanics, our footwork. Making this move now gives him time to settle in with some guys. He's a really fast processor.

"At the end of the day, we feel like Baker's made a lot of progress in a short amount of time."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18896304_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Sam Darnold Reacts to Baker Mayfield Being Named Starting QB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17072439_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Rhule, Fitterer Have Tough Decisions to Make With the Cornerback Room

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (5)
GM Report

Panthers Release Two Players Ahead of Monday's Practice

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18885608_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Matt Rhule Names Panthers Starting QB

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18865104_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Matt Corral Makes Instagram Post Following Lisfranc Injury

By Schuyler Callihan
BIg 12 or BOLT (15)
GM Report

Corral's Injury Changes How the Panthers Will Construct the 53-Man Roster

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17403973_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers to Play Most Starters in Final Preseason Game

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18894366_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Corral Goes Down, Belichick on Carolina's Direction, TE Interested in Panthers? + More

By Schuyler Callihan