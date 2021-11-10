Matt Rhule Gives Timeline for Sam Darnold's Injury

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Matt Rhule Gives Timeline for Darnold's Injury

    Carolina will officially be without Sam Darnold for the next few weeks.
    Over the last 24 hours, several reports have surfaced that Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will miss "several weeks" due to a fractured scapula (shoulder). 

    Wednesday afternoon, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the timeline for Darnold's recovery looks to be anywhere between four and six weeks. 

    P.J. Walker will get the start vs Arizona this Sunday and the team will continue to evaluate the quarterback position in the meantime.

