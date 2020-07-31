AllPanthers
Matt Rhule on Teddy Bridgewater: "He's All Football"

Jason Hewitt

With the Panthers' training camp beginning, we will get the opportunity to see how Teddy Bridgewater develops with his new team. Bridgewater signed a three-year deal with the Panthers after being 5-0 as a starter for the Saints last season in relief. A lot of this has to do with Bridgewater's mental edge and commitment to the intangible aspects of the game. Matt Rhule talked about Bridgewater and his dedication to football in a Zoom press conference. 

“He’s all football, he’s eaten up with the game. He likes to talk about it, he likes to think about it. He’s just got a great way about him, but he likes football. If it were up to him, he’d be up here all day and going through it and I think that’s important because only half a quarterback is the physical stuff."

Based on his comments, Rhule seems genuinely impressed by Bridgewater. Bridgewater's relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Brady should be a huge benefit to this offense as well. Rhule discussed how the two operate and once again complimented Bridgewater's football intelligence.

“Teddy knows him so well and he and Joe have kind of a great relationship, a football relationship as a result of it, where they can talk about level 3 and level 4 coaching points because Teddy has been in it. Teddy has worked in it and the things that Joe added or changed or brought from college, Teddy has picked up on so quickly. And if you get to know Teddy, his demeanor is so good - he’s all football and they seem like they’re off to a great start."

He also mentioned how pleased he was with backup quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Will Grier during the offseason:

"I’ll just say this: I couldn’t be more impressed virtually with Will Grier and P.J. Walker - they’ve done a great job of really trying to learn in the offseason and I think that’s important. I think we’ll have a great quarterback in this camp."

The Panthers' quarterback room seems to be looking in great shape so far. We will see how all three quarterbacks progress as training camp continues.

